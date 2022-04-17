Analysts Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) to post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also reported earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 458,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,301. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

