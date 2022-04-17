ApeCoin (APE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $12.16 or 0.00030380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $798.23 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

