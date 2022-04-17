Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
APRE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 195,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,911. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
