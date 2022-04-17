Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,911. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.17. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

