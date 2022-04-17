Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,462.50

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and last traded at GBX 1,639 ($21.36), with a volume of 530263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,604 ($20.90).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

The company has a market cap of £13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,774 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,884.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

