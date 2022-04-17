ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.94

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$49.94 and last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.77. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.
About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)
