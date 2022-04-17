ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.94

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$49.94 and last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.77. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

