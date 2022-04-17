Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $672,441.81

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Beacon has a total market cap of $672,441.81 and approximately $14,957.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

