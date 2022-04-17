Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $84.70

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $83.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $84.70 or 0.00211221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.92 or 0.00837720 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026756 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,032,902 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

