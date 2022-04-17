Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.0620 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $60,591.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

