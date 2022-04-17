Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 150,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

