Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 951,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

