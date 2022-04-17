Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Up 16.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 321,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 230,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

CRDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$154.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

