Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00007890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $87.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

