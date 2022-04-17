Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.519 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

