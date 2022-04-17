CryptEx Price Hits $5.99 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00014961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $509,179.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,106.30 or 1.00164837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

