Decentr (DEC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Decentr (DEC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Decentr has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentr has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $376,953.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentr Profile

DEC is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,268,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

