Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.0635 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $397,367.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

