FIBOS (FO) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

FIBOS (FO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 2% lower against the dollar. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $199,164.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

