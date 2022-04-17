Financial Contrast: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get QuickLogic alerts:

This table compares QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A

21.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.62%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 4.92 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -8.86 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.43 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

QuickLogic beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.