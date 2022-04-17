Genesis Shards One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,651.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $569,710.87 and approximately $26,651.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

