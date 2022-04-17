Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $4,218.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00268060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,287,371 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

