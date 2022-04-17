Hamster Price Up 46% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $427,750.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

