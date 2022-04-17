Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Tops $22.51 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $79,578.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars.

