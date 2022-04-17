HoDooi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.06 or 0.07522987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,056.05 or 1.00411707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040552 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

