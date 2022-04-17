iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $418.00

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 417.98 ($5.45), with a volume of 13592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.24).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.08. The stock has a market cap of £813.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)
