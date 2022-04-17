ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.62 ($14.80).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

