Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

4/14/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,556. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

