Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $10.15 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $98,101.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.78 or 0.07457744 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.88 or 0.99922045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041500 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,996 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

