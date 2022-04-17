Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

KEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.

TSE KEL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.03. 455,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,555. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

