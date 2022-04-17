LHT Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $107,136.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007431 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.