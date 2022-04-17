Livenodes (LNO) Tops One Day Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 238.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.