MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 421,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

