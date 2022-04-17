MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Head to Head Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.39%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 722.96%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than MariMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 2.00 $7.22 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.23

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

