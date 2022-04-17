Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,605. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.