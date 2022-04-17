Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Methanex news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$69.55. 129,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,333. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.53.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.0092703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

