Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) vs. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head-To-Head Review

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.16% 6.81% 2.26%

This table compares Real Brokerage and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion 1.78 $1.28 billion $0.98 14.84

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

