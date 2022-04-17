Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00274822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

