mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $53,959.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.80 or 1.00075162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009611 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

