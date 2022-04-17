MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,400.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $59,400.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

