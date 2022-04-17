NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.40

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.41 ($1.36), with a volume of 8030134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.50. The stock has a market cap of £615.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

About NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.