OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $3.91 on Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $77,782.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00009652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00104374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

