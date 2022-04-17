Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.39

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 95107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

