Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

