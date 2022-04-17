Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

