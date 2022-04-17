Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.42

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 259967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,952,839.84. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

