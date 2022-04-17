Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Head to Head Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 6.64 -$118.16 million ($2.33) -11.86 BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.84 -$2.24 million ($0.14) -11.86

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -55.41% -25.34% -22.13% BSQUARE -5.55% -9.36% -6.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phreesia and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 11 0 2.79 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Phreesia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

