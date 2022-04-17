Playcent Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $804,727.32 and $20,855.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00104539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

