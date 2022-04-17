PRIZM Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. PRIZM has a market cap of $9.48 million and $17,178.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.92 or 0.72352987 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,919,101 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.