Pundi X[new] Market Cap Hits $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

