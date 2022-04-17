Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops One Day Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars.

